Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Londonmetric Property currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

LMP stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Londonmetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.40 ($2.83).

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 21,723 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £45,401.07 ($59,324.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,806,311.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

