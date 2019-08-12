Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,343,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,555,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,057,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $47.31. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $49,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $796,739.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

