Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $12.45 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.34% of LogMeIn worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,889. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

