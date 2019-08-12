Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 18,662 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,688. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

