Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 98,427 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,427 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.63. 566,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,094. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.