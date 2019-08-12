Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.54. 26,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,797. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $145.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

