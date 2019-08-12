Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.82. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 62,651 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

