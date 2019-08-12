Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.25 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,669,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 747,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 194,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

