LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.96.

LYFT stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 69,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,944. LYFT has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

