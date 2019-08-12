Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives $355.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:MSG traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $320.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

