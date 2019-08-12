Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) received a $5.00 price target from Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.