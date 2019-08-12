Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $157.90. Man Group shares last traded at $155.40, with a volume of 2,724,917 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 206 ($2.69) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

