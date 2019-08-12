Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) to an add rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 591 ($7.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.