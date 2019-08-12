Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,691 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,337,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.49. 3,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,788. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75.

