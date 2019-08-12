Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BMV BNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

