Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 2.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,865. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

