Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 17,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,420. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.