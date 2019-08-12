Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,893 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.10. 1,655,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,623 shares of company stock worth $20,371,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

