Matchpool (GUP) Market Capitalization Tops $652,397.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $652,397.00 and approximately $3,964.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

