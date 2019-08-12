Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.26

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and traded as low as $57.18. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 342,369 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 238.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 420.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

