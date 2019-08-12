Maxim Group Analysts Give BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) a $24.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 166,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,046. The firm has a market cap of $325.41 million, a PE ratio of 123.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,913.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,878 shares of company stock worth $4,775,862. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

