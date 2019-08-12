Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

“Ahead of 2Q19 results to be reported on Wednesday, August 14, we are slightly shifting revenue from our prior 2Q19 estimate, into 4Q19, but maintain our FY19 forecast for robust revenue growth (+67%) and improving EBITDA. With operating leverage from higher revenue along with more profitable insurance offerings, we anticipate 2Q19 gross margin expanding to 59.5% (vs. prior estimate of 60.6%), from 47.4% in 2Q18. We project over 80% revenue growth in 2019 and 58% average revenue growth over the next three years as the company is well-positioned to generate hyper- growth in the car-sharing marketplace. Maintain Buy rating and $10 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 2,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,726. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 19.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

