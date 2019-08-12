Maxim Group Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 267.2% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 313,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 563,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

