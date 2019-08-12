MBIA’s (MBI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $14.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI remained flat at $$9.08 during midday trading on Friday. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $781.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MBIA by 470.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.