McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.15

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 11963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

