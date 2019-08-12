McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 173,108 shares.

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

