Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 7.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 6,959,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,260,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

