Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.81

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 35212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.99.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.67 million. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Meredith’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Meredith’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.