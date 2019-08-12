Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,183.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,148.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

