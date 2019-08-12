Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $179.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the lowest is $177.56 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $177.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $717.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.65 million to $721.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $791.97 million, with estimates ranging from $768.76 million to $802.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of MESA traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 3,108,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,200. The company has a market cap of $281.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $11,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 158,041 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $7,660,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $6,255,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

