Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Acquires 5,395 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $14,426,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 100,571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,534 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 208,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $26.07. 1,961,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

