Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Takes Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,573,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denny’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $8,827,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares in the company, valued at $15,191,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $191,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,518 shares of company stock worth $2,707,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

DENN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 95,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,533. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

