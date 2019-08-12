MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI opened at $51.34 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $881.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.