Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Microbot Medical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,984. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.