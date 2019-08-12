MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MicroStrategy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,087. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

