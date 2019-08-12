Milestone Group Inc. Sells 20,308 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Milestone Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Milestone Group Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,853. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.