Milestone Group Inc. Sells 30,753 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Milestone Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $30.84. 9,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.