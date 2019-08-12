Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for about 2.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BMV SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.62. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

