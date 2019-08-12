MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.81

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 5594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 61.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 309.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 666,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

