Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,230 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 3.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.68. 591,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,612. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,553,625 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.