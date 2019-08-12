Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,270 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,973. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $1,004,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,009,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $3,054,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,928,928. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.