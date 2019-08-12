Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,769 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 367,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

