Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 117.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 1,054,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $54.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

