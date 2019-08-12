Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $115,000 Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. 366,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

