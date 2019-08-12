Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. 439,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

