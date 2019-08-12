Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,090 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 58.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $191.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.05. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

