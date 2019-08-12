Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $91,000 Position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,017,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 359,398 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.08. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $899,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,912 shares of company stock worth $3,027,249 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

