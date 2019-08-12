Mobile Mini Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Mobile Mini has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

