Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Set at $30.00 by Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,619. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

