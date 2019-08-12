Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after buying an additional 260,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 105,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.81. 13,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.13. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

